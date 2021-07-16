Tata expands its footprints in Africa; Opens new showroom in Côte d’Ivoire

Tata Group has a huge presence in the African continent and it has been making efforts to further expand its presence there.

Tata Côte d’Ivoire recently opened a new office and showroom in a location which is strategically located in Zone 4, in Marcory.

Presence of Tata International Africa

Tata Group has a huge presence in the African continent and it has been making efforts to further expand its presence there.

It is present in 12 African countries including: Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

From healthcare products, farming and farm equipment, agricultural equipment, chemicals – it is present in all these areas.

Why in Zone 4, Marcory?

The new showroom and the premises are of importance as it is located very close to two important partners of TATA Africa Cote D’Ivoire, including Star Auto and Ivoire Motor. The after sales service and sale of the spare parts of Tata and Daewoo brands has been outsourced to Star Auto. An agreement for this was recently inked between the two companies.

Besides the increased capacity for a showroom, sales and administrative services and offices for staff across the Tata Côte d’Ivoire entity, it will also help the company in showcasing a wide range of its products to both existing and potential clients in a new setting.

More about Zone 4

There are four main areas in Abidjan — it is a city built around the Ebrié Lagoon in the centre, there are two parallel bridges which link the southern areas to the northern neighbourhoods. And there is an ocean on its southern flank and the interior to the north.

According to information available in the public domain, the first area is made up of all neighbourhoods which lie south of the bridges — namely Zone 4, Biétry, Marcory, Treichville, Koumassi, Vridi and Port-Bouët.

While the latter two are industrial and port areas, Treichville is a commercial hub. To an extent Zone 4, and Marcory and Biétry boasts the highest concentration of dining and entertainment options for visitors. These areas are strategically located near the Felix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Port-Bouët.

What did the Ambassador of India to the African nation say?

Ambassador of India to Cote D’Ivoire, Sailas Thangal inaugurated the new showroom, in the of Managing Director of SOTRA Meite Bouake and other top dignitaries including the Managing Director of Star Auto Mr Koulibaly Nouhoun, Mr Sébastien Baise, Managing Director of Ivoire Motor, and others.

Paying tribute to Tata, in his inaugural address, Ambassador Sailas Thangal highlighted the contribution of the TATA Group to society and its philosophy of giving back to the people through research institutes, hospitals and through other contributions.

“The company will be able to connect with their customers and suppliers in a more efficient manner due to its strategic location,” Mr Thangal added.

When did Tata enter Côte d’Ivoire?

The company started its operations in April 2012. And has over a period of time increased its market share of Tata trucks and buses as well as Daewoo Trucks in the country.

According to an official statement which was issued on the day the new premises was opened, in a major event in the history of the company’s presence in the market, in 2017, 500 buses and 62 support vehicles were supplied to the public transport operator SOTRA.

Combined with after sales services to its customers, Tata Cote d’Ivoire’s footprint in the country extends to Yamoussoukro and San-Pedro, as keeping vehicles on the road is key to any transport operation’s business.

According to the official statement, this is part of the “Uptime strategy implemented by Len Brand, CEO of Tata International Africa four years ago, when he commenced with his turnaround strategy”