Tata Elxsi, Syntiant to provide low-power edge AI device development for voice applications

January 27, 2021 12:09 PM

The agreement aims to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Syntiants deep learning Neural Decision Processors to enable low-power AI optimisation in edge devices easily, a Tata Elxsi statement said.

Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp., on Wednesday announced a collaboration to help manufacturers design and develop low-power always-on voice applications across multiple product categories, such as smart home devices and consumer electronics, as well as industrial and automotive use cases.

The agreement aims to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Syntiants deep learning Neural Decision Processors to enable low-power AI optimisation in edge devices easily, a Tata Elxsi statement said. The companies can deliver a turnkey solution that brings low latency, highly accurate inference to near- and far-field voice applications, including speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words, event detection, and local commands recognition, it said.

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi, Nitin Paisaid, “By intersecting design thinking with advanced technologies, we help our clients bring innovative AI-enabled edge devices to the global market using Syntiant AI processors.”

“We’re collaborating with Tata Elxsi to combine our resources and make it easy for customers to embed AI in almost any smart device, from wearables to TV and key fob remotes to set-top boxes and beyond, with minimal or no drain on battery power consumption,” saidMallik Moturi, Vice President of product and business development at Syntiant.

