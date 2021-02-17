Tata Electronics to set up mobile parts unit in Tamil Nadu

The company’s entry into production of mobile components comes at a time when the Centre is emphasising on local production of electronic items and has also rolled out a production linked incentive scheme.

Tata Group firm Tata Electronics on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a facility for manufacturing mobile components. The company is set to invest Rs 4,684 crore in the new plant in Krishnagiri that will employ an estimated 18,250 people.

This was one of the 28 MoUs the state government signed on Tuesday with various companies for Rs 28,053 crore that would provide employment to 68,775 people in the state.

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said this was a very large project in precision engineering and manufacturing and would create capabilities for the country. It would generate significant employment mainly for women and also train them for skillsets in new technical areas.

According to some reports, Tata Electronics has been allotted 500 acre by TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation).

The state government has recently unveiled the Tamil Nadu Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy, 2020, and has set an ambitious target to increase electronics industry output to $100 billion by 2025.

It envisages the state contributing 25% of India’s electronic exports by the same year. Besides signing the MoUs, the chief minister on Tuesday inaugurated eight projects worth Rs 3,377 crore to create 7,139 jobs. He also laid the foundation for 10 new industrial parks, and inaugurated completed project works worth Rs 3,469 crore.