Tata Digital launches super app Tata Neu

Tata Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Friday unveiled its super app – Tata Neu – a mobile application that provides access to all the group firms’ services at one place.

Tata Neu brings together diverse offerings – from fashion to finance, gadgets to groceries, hotels to health and tech to travel and suite of financial offerings (such as bill payments, loans and insurance) – on a single platform. Tata Neu is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs, Tata Digital said in a statement.

“The Tata Group is focussed on transforming businesses for the digital world, and in the consumer context, bringing them together into a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience. With Tata Neu, we are focused on making the lives of Indian consumers easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience to Indian consumers,” Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the statement.

The app – which is available on Android, iOS and TataDigital.com – houses several Tata Group brands such as AirAsia India, bigbasket, Croma, Indian Hotels Company, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside.

In a LinkedIn post, Chandrasekaran, who termed it as a ‘Neu day’ and ‘Neu World’, added that services of firms such as Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq and Tata Motors would be available soon.

“Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata. Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience,” he added.

According to Tata Digital Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pal, “The journey of Tata Neu has begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets. We have over a dozen category leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly-differentiated consumer platform”.

The app comes with a reward programme, NeuPass. Members can earn 5% of the value purchased in NeuCoins (a proprietary digital currency) when shopping via Tata Neu. One NeuCoin equals Re 1, and customers can use these reward points across brands and categories. Further, NeuPass members will get benefits such as free deliveries, exclusive offers, built-in credit line, early access to product launches and brand-specific privileges, it said.

“The Indian digital ecosystem is poised for massive growth over the next decade, with radically new consumption patterns and behaviour in every category. We will witness unprecedented levels of digital transformation that will be heavily influenced by the customer. We are deeply committed to participate in and shape that transition, by pioneering new business models, and delivering unique solutions to the market,” Tata Digital President Mukesh Bansal said.

At the IPL match today, the company announced the availability of Tata Neu on a digital board, accompanied by a laser show.

