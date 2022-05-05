Tata Consumer Q4 profit rises three-fold to Rs 239 crore

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) on Wednesday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 239.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The revenue from operations was up 4.54% year-on-year at Rs 3,175.41 crore during the quarter. The total expenses of the company came in at Rs 2,819.60 crore, marginally up on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter increased 45% year-on-year to Rs 458 crore.

For the full year ended March 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,015 crore, up 9% versus FY21, while revenue from operations increased 7% to Rs 12,425 crore. The Ebitda for the full year increased 11% to Rs 1,749 crore. TCPL’s revenue from the Indian market in the January-March quarter was at Rs 1,953.66 crore, while its international business contributed Rs 890.19 crore.

Sunil D’Souza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, “Despite all the macro & operating challenges during the year, we delivered reasonable revenue growth along with improved profitability for the company. In the core businesses, we delivered competitive growth with market share gains in both tea and salt. Our out-of-home businesses — NourishCo and Starbucks — both delivered robust performance during the year.

“With tea inflation tapering off, India beverages business saw a return to normalised margins but the foods business margin was impacted by significant inflation during the year.”