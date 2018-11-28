Tata Consultancy Services becomes the most-valued Indian company by market capitalisation, overtakes Reliance Industries

Tata Consultancy Services once again became the most-valued Indian company by market capitalisation following a smart surge in its share price Wednesday.

Shares of TCS went up by 4.67 per cent to close at Rs 1,976.55 on BSE.

Tata Consultancy Services once again became the most-valued Indian company by market capitalisation following a smart surge in its share price Wednesday. Reliance Industries (RIL) on November 16 had pipped Tata Consultancy Services to become the most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation.

At the end of trade on BSE Wednesday, TCS commanded a market valuation of Rs 7,41,677.60 crore, which is Rs 15,124.33 crore more than that of RIL’s Rs 7,26,553.27 crore m-cap.

Shares of TCS went up by 4.67 per cent to close at Rs 1,976.55 on BSE. During the day, it surged 4.96 per cent to Rs 1,982.15.

The scrip of Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 1,146.25. Intra-day, it gained 2.67 per cent to Rs 1,157.70.

Over the past few months, RIL and TCS are competing with each other to claim the number one position in terms of market capitalisation.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

