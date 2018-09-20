Tata Communications opens cyber security lab in Tamil Nadu

There are currently around 30,000 cybersecurity vacancies in India and according to Cybersecurity Ventures, there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings globally by 2021.(File photo: IE)

As the nature of cybercrime becomes more complex, there is an industry-wide need for skilled talent, to address these challenges head on. Towards this, Tata Communications, a leading digital infrastructure provider, has partnered with Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Deemed University in Tamil Nadu to fund and establish a cyber security lab at the university.

Through this association, Tata Communications aims to co-create an ecosystem by partnering with universities globally to address cybersecurity challenges today, while building the skills and capabilities for tomorrow. Together, the two partners have built a curriculum in cybersecurity with a focus on training, developing and strengthening the practical application of cyber security, encompassing the process and technology elements of cyber threat detection and mitigation.

There are currently around 30,000 cybersecurity vacancies in India and according to Cybersecurity Ventures, there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings globally by 2021. The demand far exceeds supply. According to a McAfee report, it is estimated that the global cost of cybercrime has now reached as much as $600 billion which is about 0.8% of global GDP. Offsetting the associated risks calls for collaboration between private, public and institutional players to address the threat.

“This lab will act as a catalyst to spark student interest in specialising in cyber security. We have already begun to see huge interest among our graduate and post-graduate students,” said Vaidhyasubramanian, Dean – Planning & Development at SASTRA, which ranks among the top 300 universities in Asia. “The investment, active involvement and support from Tata Communications will also help our faculty members get better exposure to the latest updates in cyber security,” he added.

Madhusudhan Mysore, CEO, Tata Communications Transformation Services , said, “While there is a higher impetus to opt for STEM courses, the challenge is getting the right kind of industry support, exposure and hands-on practical experience. These university students are the next generation of professionals and business leaders in the making.”

Beyond funding the lab, Tata Communication has also invested its technology and resources in this partnership. The course curriculum is being developed in conjunction with Tata Communications’ senior cybersecurity engineering team.