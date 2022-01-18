Tata CliQ Luxury ties up with BigBasket, to forway into sustainable, organic food | INTERVIEW

Tata CliQ Luxury had announced its partnership with the Tata group-owned BigBasket to enter into India’s gourmet food segment. The luxury platform will, in coming months, expand the assortment further with the launch of sustainable, organic, and healthy food options.

Tata group’s two units – luxury retailer Tata CliQ Luxury and home delivery firm BigBasket – have joined hands to open an online store to offer not only gourmet food products, but also sustainable, organic and healthy food options, going forward. “Through this collaboration, Tata CLiQ Luxury is building an experiential gourmet store for consumers looking for an exclusive selection of luxury gourmet products. The platform is offering a selection of products from a wide assortment of global and Indian luxury gourmet brands and categories across select staples and specialty categories,” Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head – Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury, told Financial Express Online.

The partnership makes more sense during the current times when India is drastically getting inclined to gourmet food products, she said. The rise in the demand has increased more during the ongoing pandemic when people’s appetite for good gourmet food is being mostly met inside their homes. Also, people are now well-travelled, have expanded food horizons and are more open to experimenting with international cuisines and flavours, not only when they are dining out but when they have to cook at home too, she added.

The key products that are usually sold at a regular gourmet store includes oils, sauces, cereals, concentrates, honeys, syrups, nuts, olives, spices, spreads, truffles, vinegars. Exotic fruits and vegetables also form a big part of the product mix of the standard gourmet retail store.

“Tata CliQ Luxury has witnessed an increased appreciation and demand for quality foods today. Gourmet enthusiasts seek a holistic and curated luxury gourmet shopping experience, a one-stop solution for specialty gourmet. Furthermore, they are also increasingly shopping online, looking for the finest gourmet offerings, which makes it a right move for us to enter into the space,” said Gitanjali Saxena. The newly launched platform will offer select staples and specialty categories, and will serve as an advisor on the consumers’ gourmet journey. The store is editorially driven to inform consumers not only about the origins of the delicacy, but also about the various ways in which a product or an ingredient can be cooked.

The offering at the platform, focused on dietary preferences, cuisines, origins, ingredients, etc, with products from brands like Borges, Colavita, Davidoff Coffee, Blue Tokai, etc., can be delivered on the same day or next day. “We are leveraging BigBasket’s logistics expertise to ensure faster deliveries while maintaining the highest levels of food quality and safety,” she said.

Tata CliQ Luxury is rolling out the gourmet offering in Mumbai, and will expand to cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and other tier-I cities, in the coming months.

Currently, names like Godrej Nature’s Basket, Le Marche, Future Group’s FoodHall, etc have been working in this space. However, Tata CLiQ Luxury is aiming to disrupt this segment with its “elevated shopping experience offered through its curation, packaging, and express delivery, along with a content-driven platform”. Tata Group had acquired a majority stake in BigBasket in May, 2021.