Tata Chemicals re-appoints R Mukundan as MD & CEO for five years

The company's board, which met today, approved the re-appointment of Mukundan based on the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendation.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
Tata Group, he has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group.

Tata Chemicals’ board has re-appointed R Mukundan as MD & CEO for a further term of five years, with effect from November 26, subject to shareholders’ approvals.

The company’s board, which met today, approved the re-appointment of Mukundan based on the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s recommendation. The company will seek shareholders’ approval at its forthcoming annual general meeting, Tata Chemicals said in a stock exchange update.

Mukundan present tenure as MD & CEO will end on November 25, 2023.

He had joined Tata Administrative Service in 1990, after completion of MBA from FMS, Delhi University. During his more than three-decade with the Tata Group, he has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group.

He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School, it said.

For the quarter ended March 2023, Tata Chemicals posted a 53.56% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 711 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 463 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. During the period under review, the company’s revenue from operations rose 26.60% to Rs 4,407 crore, compared with Rs 3,481 crore posted a year ago.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 02:15 IST

