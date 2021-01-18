  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Capital’s PE fund raises Rs 1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing

By: |
January 18, 2021 4:14 PM

The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.

The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.

Tata Capital on Monday announced it has raised Rs 1,250 crore for a private equity fund which will be investing in areas including urbanisation and manufacturing.

It announced the final closure of the Rs 1,250 crore Tata Capital Growth Fund II, which is a successor to a similar fund.
The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.

Related News

The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.

These include strategic services, urbanization and discrete manufacturing in continuation of the earlier strategy, it said.

Tata Capital Growth Fund’s managing partner Akhil Awasthi said a stable team, improving underlying economic fundamentals, imminent release of a vaccine and quality of the current portfolio that Tata Capital Growth Fund II has built till date inspires confidence that the Fund will continue to identify and invest in industry leading companies.

New fund raising activity has been impacted by the pandemic, as the economy struggled because of the lockdowns and other restrictions. According to EY, a consultancy firm, there was a 31 per cent dip in new fund raises by value for January-November 2020 at USD 5.9 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Capital’s PE fund raises Rs 1250 cr to invest in urbanisation manufacturing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021 Expectations: MSMEs seek extension of credit guarantee scheme, interest subvention coverage
2‘Committed to user privacy’: WhatsApp puts up status update after delaying privacy policy
3Gem, jewellery sector viewed as thrust area for export promotion: Hardeep Singh Puri