Tanya Dubash appointed additional director of Britannia Industries

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 4:59 PM

Tanya Dubash (51), eldest daughter daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej and she serves as the executive director and chief brand officer of Godrej Industries.

Tanya Dubash, Britannia Industries, Britannia Industries additional director, Adi Godrej, industry newsThe board of the company in a meeting held on Thursday “approved the appointment of Tanya Arvind Dubash”, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing. (Reuters)

FMCG major Britannia Industries Friday announced appointment of Tanya Dubash as an additional director of the company. The board of the company in a meeting held on Thursday “approved the appointment of Tanya Arvind Dubash”, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

“Tanya Arvind Dubash is appointed as an additional director in the category of non-executive, independent director on the board of the company,” it said. Dubash (51), eldest daughter daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, serves as the executive director and chief brand officer of Godrej Industries and is responsible for Godrej Group’s brand and communications function, including guiding the Godrej Masterbrand.

She is also the chairperson of Godrej Nature’s Basket and a director on the board of Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Agrovet.

