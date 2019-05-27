Tanishq, Bournvita, Shoppers Stop: How adds are faring on screen

By Susmita Biswas Tanishq \u2014 Aapke Apne Hain Hum Verdict: It\u2019s tough for a brand targetting the green tea-drinking millennial junta to also appeal to elderly audiences; but Tanishq manages this effortlessly in its TVC created by Lowe Lintas. Featuring two elderly women feeling out of place in a Tanishq showroom, the brand smartly uses the metaphor of the consumer\u2019s preferred hot beverage as a symbol of its understanding of the diverse clientele. rating: 9\/10 Bournvita Lil Champs \u2014 Badhao Andar Ki Takat Verdict: Kareena Kapoor, the sprightly doctor, has no fundamental role in this formulaic health drink ad by Ogilvy India. The child brought to her for a check-up is rendered fine thanks to her daily dose of Bournvita given by her mother, over a bizarre conversation. The makers of the ad chose to highlight the importance of motor skill development in children over using the brand endorser\u2019s credibility. rating: 5\/10 NoBroker.com \u2014 NoBroker.com Hai Na Verdict: The absurdity of homeowners paying brokers nearly a month\u2019s rent as brokerage fee is hardly a brand new insight. At the same time, it is not lost on us that this is the chief pain point of homeowners looking to rent out their property. The humorous execution by Ralph & Das outweighs the stale idea. rating: 8\/10 Shoppers Stop \u2014 It\u2019s Our Time Verdict: This ad by Contract Advertising for Shoppers Stop tackles the stereotype that women take time to get ready. It starts off as a bold video about injustices against women, and suddenly turns into an unabashed ad for the store\u2019s shopping festival. Visuals of working women getting dressed are followed by the same women walking away with shopping bags. It\u2019s \u2018causevertising\u2019 gone wrong. rating: 4\/10 Himalaya Men \u2014 Looking Good and Loving It Verdict: This music video style ad for Pimple Clear Neem Face Wash, conceptualised by Chapter 5, shows cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rapping to the lyrics, \u201cThat pimple\u2019s gotta go\u201d. Although the tagline is Looking Good and Loving It, we doubt the consumer will sing along, given the mediocrity. rating: 3\/10