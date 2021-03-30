  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamilnadu Petroproducts to invest Rs 435 crore for capacity expansion, revamp of manufacturing plants

By: |
March 30, 2021 1:37 PM

Chemicals manufacturing company Tamilnadu Petroproducts on Tuesday said its board has approved investment of Rs 435 crore for capacity expansion and revamping its manufacturing plants.

Tamilnadu PetroproductsThe company said post regulatory approvals, the project is expected to be completed in about 24 months. Its board also approved modernisation of its heavy chemicals division (HCD) plant. (Representational image)

Chemicals manufacturing company Tamilnadu Petroproducts on Tuesday said its board has approved investment of Rs 435 crore for capacity expansion and revamping its manufacturing plants.

“The board of directors of the company has approved augmentation of capacity of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) plant. The capacity would be increased from the existing 120 kilo tonnes per annum (KTA) of which about 90 per cent is utilised at present, to 145 KTA at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore,” Tamilnadu Petroproducts said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The company said post regulatory approvals, the project is expected to be completed in about 24 months. Its board also approved modernisation of its heavy chemicals division (HCD) plant.

“The caustic soda unit of the HCD plant is proposed to be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore by replacing the mono-polar membrane technology with a more advanced bipolar membrane technology. The per-day capacity is expected to be increased from 150 tonnes per day (TPD) to 250 TPD and would be completed in about 18 months of statutory clearances,” the company said. Tamilnadu Petroproducts said its board also approved setting up a propylene recovery unit at an estimated cost of about Rs 30 crore.

“The aforesaid projects are aimed to improve the share of Tamilnadu Petroproducts in the domestic market for LAB and caustic soda, demand for which is expected to grow by about 4 per cent per annum in the coming years,” the company said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tamilnadu Petroproducts to invest Rs 435 crore for capacity expansion revamp of manufacturing plants
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1OnePlus Red Cable Club users to get additional 5TB cloud storage with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 
2Vistara to roll back pay cut for select staff categories
3Poco X3 Pro launched with Snapdragon 860, fast UFS 3.1 storage: Specs, India price and everything to know