Tamil Nadu govt agency signs MoU with Hannoverimpuls

Guidance, the Tamil Nadu government’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, on Monday signed an MoU with Hannoverimpuls GmbH at the Hannover Messe 2022. This will strengthen the state’s bilateral ties with Germany.



This MoU will encourage cooperation and promote trade, investments and technological collaboration in diversified industrial sectors between Hannover and Tamil Nadu. Hannoverimpuls is the economic development agency for the City and Region of Hannover in Germany.