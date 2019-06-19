Tamil Nadu accounts for 60% of India’s footwear exports, says CFTI director

Published: June 19, 2019 1:24:29 AM

A private shoe manufacturing company, which plans to open a manufacturing unit in Krishnagiri, wants 10,000 skilled labourers for the unit.

Close to 60% of the footwear exported from India are being manufactured in Tamil Nadu and each year the industry creates 25,000 jobs in the state, said K Murali, director of Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI). Murali said the recent study shows that there are 25,000 jobs available in the footwear industry every year in Tamil Nadu, and almost all the students trained in CFTI get placement immediately after their training period is over.

A private shoe manufacturing company, which plans to open a manufacturing unit in Krishnagiri, wants 10,000 skilled labourers for the unit. He also said CFTI conducts a study on the job availability in the sector every two or three months. Even other field graduates can enrol themselves in one of the programmes offered by CFTI, he said.

