Tamara Leisure plans to have 1,000 rooms by 2025

Shruti, CEO and director of Tamara, said the idea is to create a great Indian brand in hospitality.

Shruti Shibulal-promoted hospitality venture Tamara Leisure Experiences said on Thursday it has plans to reach 1,000 keys by 2025 by investing in four greenfield properties in south India.

Tamara currently has 800 keys across its hotels in India and Germany. It recently launched ‘O by Tamara’, a 5-star hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shruti, CEO and director of Tamara, said the idea is to create a great Indian brand in hospitality.

Responsible hospitality is the foundation of the Tamara group. My vision is to create a hospitality group that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, workplace ethics, sustainability practices and guest delight,” she said.

The hospitality group is focusing on three brands – Tamara luxury resorts, mid-segment hotel brand Lilac and the recently-launched upscale business hotel brand, ‘O by Tamara’.

We are investing Rs 300 crore in Kerala in three new properties. A luxury wellness resort in Alappuzha will be opened in the next few months and two Lilac brands are coming up in Guruvayur and Kannur. A fourth property will come up in Kumbakonam with 45 rooms,” Shruti said.

The resort will have 19 keys, while the Guruvayur property will have 35 rooms and the Kannur property will have 50 rooms. The hotel located near the international airport in Thiruvanthapuram has 152 rooms.

Holiday Inn Express in Gutersloh, Prizeotel in Hannover and Courtyard by Marriott in Wolfsburg are the company’s three hotels in Germany. Tamara has two Lilac hotels in Bengaluru and two resorts in Kodaikanal and Coorg.