Talwalkars-David Lloyd Club takes off in Pune

Initially, Talwalkars were only looking for expertise from David Lloyd .

After setting up 200 health clubs across all price segments from budget to premium what next can you do and move to the next level. This is what led the Talwalkars to the David Lloyd Leisure Group in the UK as they identified clubs as their next marker segment to enter into, says Prashant S Talwalkar, director, Talwalkar Better Value Fitness. The JV partners will be investing `85-90 crore in the first club in India.

Initially, Talwalkars were only looking for expertise from David Lloyd . But after setting up 114 clubs in the UK and Europe with 6.1 lakh members, the David Lloyd Leisure Group, was looking to internationalise and go out of Europe. The Club was set up by David Lloyd, a former tennis player, who later sold the business.

Talwalkar Better Value Fitness and David Lloyd have set up a 50:50 JV in India for this business. The first of the JV, DLL Talwalkars Club property is coming in Pune. We are building the 90,000 sq ft property across six floors, on an acre of land at Wakad, where we bought the land, Talwalkar said.

This kind of land was a challenge in Mumbai so we decided to start from Pune, Talwalkar said.

But Talwalkars have plans to go across the country with this brand of clubs after the Pune property stabilises and sets a template for the clubs in India. They would look to build their own property in the initial growth phase, Talwalkar said.

Talwalkar sees a huge potential for new clubs in India and said memberships to existing clubs are not even open and the few memberships that are opened every year costs more than double of what they are offering.

Bruce Gardner, new clubs director, David Lloyd Leisure Group, which owns the David Lloyd Clubs and Harbour Clubs, said they were an unknown brand here and there are cultural challenges they had to deal with in a new country so decided to partner with Talwalkars.

The membership could cost from Rs 60,000 to Rs 15 lakh for joining across different category of memberships and an annual subscription.

This is a value of money all that we are offering, Gardner said.

The Club in Pune will be ready by March 2019 and will be a family focused club with two indoor and one outdoor tennis courts, badminton and squash courts, pools, billiards, gyms, yoga and meditation rooms, multiple restaurants, lounge area and dedicated area for kids.