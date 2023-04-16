scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Talks with UK govt on financial package still on: Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

India-headquartered Tata Steel owns the UK’s largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country.

Written by PTI
Updated:
tata steel
The company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

Tata Steel is still pursuing its request for the financial package with the UK government, the company’s CEO T V Narendran said. Narendran who is also the Managing Director of Tata Steel made the remarks in reply to a question on stance on exiting the UK business.

“Tata Steel is still pursuing it (request) with the government there (UK),” he told PTI on the sidelines of an event in the national capital. There has been no conclusion to the request made for a financial package, he said.

Also Read

India-headquartered Tata Steel owns the UK‘s largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country. The company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

Also Read
Also Read

However, the British government earlier this year made a counter offer which was much lower to the company’s expectations. Speaking to PTI, Narendran had said that Tata Steel cannot see its future in the UK without the support of the government there.

immigration image

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-04-2023 at 13:18 IST

Stock Market