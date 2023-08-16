Talks on to set up grid interconnection with Singapore and UAE: Minister RK Singh

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said that the discussions are underway to establish grid interconnection with Singapore and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for cross border electricity transmission. The discussions come on the back of India’s initiative ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ or global solar grid for transmission of electricity across the globe for mitigating emission challenges.

Singh said that India is also working on strengthening its power trade infrastructure with neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Furthermore, plans are underway to establish infrastructure connectivity with Sri Lanka for power trade. “Discussions are ongoing with Singapore for grid connectivity, and similar discussions are taking place with UAE for grid interconnection,” he said. An MoU has been signed between India and Sri Lanka to enhance electric connectivity and promote the use of renewables, especially wind energy.

“Nepal is seeking investments from India to develop its hydro potential. Although Nepal has significant potential, it has yet to tap into it fully,” he said.

Nepal prime minister has invited Indian companies to participate in developing this potential and has requested India to purchase surplus power. India, despite being a power-surplus country, has committed to purchasing 10,000 MW of power from Nepal.

Regarding the expedited progress of 12 hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Singh mentioned the importance of maintaining balance on India’s side. “This is crucial because on the other side of the border, construction of large dams are underway, which could pose a future threat without sufficient infrastructure on the Indian side.”

Singh also noted that an investment of around 1.5 lakh crore in a state with a population of approximately 70 lakh would significantly boost the locals’ per capita income.