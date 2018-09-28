Talks between India Yamaha, Royal Enfield, worker unions remain inconclusive

At the Vallam Vadagal factory, the company produces 1,500 units a day on an average

The tri-partite talks between the managements of Royal Enfield, India Yamaha Motors, trade unions of respective companies and the labour commissioner for the second day on Thursday in Chennai ended without any resolution.

It is reliably learnt that the labour commissioner has postponed the talks for another day without specifying the date and timing.

Meanwhile, the strike continued on Thursday too at the factories of both the companies. India Yamaha Motor declared a production holiday on Thursday as some of the temporary/trainee staff, who have been involved in producing vehicles for the last few days, could not turn out in adequate numbers on Thursday for various reasons.

On the Royal Enfield side, the Oragadam plant continued to see production halt for the fourth day on Thursday, its newly built Vallam Vadagal plant has been producing limited number of units with some permanent/trainee staff, sources in the workers’ union said.

When tried to reach out, officials of both Royal Enfield and India Yamaha management were not available for comments.

When contacted, A Soundararajan, president of CITU, confirmed the developments, and said: “The talks ended without any resolution and will continue for another day as both the managements continued to stick to their stands. We wanted reinstatement of our dismissed workers of both the companies as well wages/bonus settlements, however, they did not commit anything on these issues. Hence, the strike will continue on Friday too.”

R Sampath, vice-president, Royal Enfield Employees’ union and who took part in the talks told FE: “The Royal Enfield management refused to hear our pleas, including reinstatement of 120-odd probationary workers who have been asked to go as they joined the workers’ union. This apart, we have been demanding pending bonus/wage increase issues. However, the management is firm on insisting the workers should begin the work first and then discuss the matter.”

“The management must meet some of our prominent demands, or otherwise we will continue our strike,” Sampath said. Royal Enfield has been producing 1,800 units a day under three shifts at Oragadam plant and the plant is shut for the fourth day on Thursday, he added.

At the Vallam Vadagal factory, the company produces 1,500 units a day on an average, but due to some of the permanent workers in that factory also joining the strike, the production there has taken a hit, union sources said.

Meanwhile, all the 750-odd India Yamaha permanent workers, who have been on the warpath for the last 7 days, have been moved out of the factory premises and were staging sit-in-protest at a place 200 metres away from the factory. Some of the Royal Enfield workers also joined them on Thursday to show their solidarity.