Talentedge launches new course for mid-career media and entertainment professionals

The Indian media & entertainment (M&E) sector is evolving; the industry is expected to grow at a much faster rate than the global average and cross the $40-billion mark by 2021. The demand for skilled and specialised professionals across job roles in the sector is driven by the influx of new media and digitisation of films and TV, as well as the launch of new channels across genres. The industry provides employment to 3.5-4 million people as of 2017, which is likely to witness further growth, but 40-50% of employers face difficulty in maintaining their jobs due to technology advancement. That is where edtech can help.

Talentedge, which runs a four-month course in Media & Entertainment Management from MICA, has now launched a one-year course with comprehensive curriculum.

Working professionals in the M&E industry can take up this course online. Talentedge said the course is particularly useful for mid-career professionals and enthusiasts. The curriculum, Talentedge added, will equip working professionals to gain knowledge on cost functions, revenue functions, distribution, sales practices, media planning, etc. Throughout the duration of the course, students will have the flexibility to reach out to the professors, real time during the class or offline via the cloud campus.

Candidates must be graduates or diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university, and proficiency in English is mandatory. It’s priced Rs 1.25 lakh for Indian students and $2,500 for international students. Enrolment is online and application deadline is October 5. The course will begin on February 6, 2019.