Take Solutions to buy US firms for $72 million to scale up global footprint

Take Solutions, the Chennai-based company, which offers domain-intensive services in life sciences and supply chain management, on Friday announced that it has proposed to acquire two US-based companies, namely KAI Research and DataCeutics, for a total consideration of $72 million.
While KAI is a niche full service clinical research organisation (CRO) and health research company, DataCeutics is a specialty clinical details functional service provider. The total consideration for the 100% buyout of KAI Research would be to the tune of $27 million while DataCeutics will be cent per cent acquired, for a consideration of $45 million.
In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Take Solutions said since KAI has been in life sciences industry, with this acquisition, it will possess Phase-II and Ill capabilities in North America, adding to its current service offerings in Europe and Asia.
“The company (KAI) has some differentiated offerings by way of patient registries and e-clinical solutions. KAI strengthens our therapeutic expertise, and offerings on mental health, musculoskeletal diseases, infectious diseases, oncology and medical devices. KAI has long-standing relationships with clinical sites and trusted network of service providers,” Take Solutions said.
