Take firm, decisive action: Air India CEO to staff

Unruly passengers or those showing improper behaviour of the magnitude as reported recently on a Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York should be reported to the authorities at the earliest opportunity, Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said in a mail to the airline’s staff.

He also asked that “firm, timely and decisive” action be taken against those flyers who do not comply with the standard of behaviour expected from them. “The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress,” Wilson added, referring to the aggrieved senior citizen who wrote Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekharan about the airline’s lack of action.

Air India has come under fire in the last few days over the alleged case of a man urinating on a fellow passenger, with the cabin crew failing to bring it to the notice of the authorities. The incident took place on November 26, as per details shared by the victim. According to reports, another similar case occurred on December 6.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who had termed Air India’s conduct as unprofessional leading to a systemic failure, on Friday issued an advisory to all scheduled airlines to sensitise pilots, cabin crew, director in-flight services on the topic of handling unruly passenger through appropriate means under its intimation.

“Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt (with) strictly and invite enforcement action,” the DGCA warned.

Earlier the regulator had asked Air India to submit a report of the incident.

Wilson told staff, “We must report it to the authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved.”

Air India on Thursday said its crew did not lodge a complaint as the aggrieved passenger had “rescinded” on her initial request for action after the two parties “appeared” to have sorted out the issue.

Air India had added that it had constituted an internal committee to investigate the incident. The Tata Group company has initiated a ban of 30 days on the accused passenger.

Campbell has asked for immediate reiteration of the company’s safety & emergency procedures manual by operating departments, and that the same be reinforced in recurrent training.