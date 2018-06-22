Take 5 with Pratap Bose, Founding Partner and Chairman, The Social Street

Pratap Bose, Founding Partner and Chairman, The Social Street.

A TV series I love

Planet Earth 2 presented by David Attenborough. I can watch it every week.

I am inspired by…

Undoubtedly, Jack Ma of the Alibaba Group for his exceptional foresight and vision that he charts for himself coupled with his clear mind and leadership qualities.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

Working in Sotheby’s or Christie’s as head of Indian art and antiquities.

My wanderlust

Deep sea fishing off the coast of Phuket in the clear blue waters of the Andaman Sea.

Indulgence is…

Bengali food obviously, particularly Chingri Malai curry (river prawns cooked in hot spices and coconut milk) and ending with some Patishapta (thin crepes with a coconut and jaggery filling).

— As told to Meghna Sharma