  3. Take 5 with Happy mcgarrybowen CEO Kartik Iyer

Sapiens is the current book am reading. Love it! I have a lot of books on my bookshelf that I have bought and I am yet to read. I guess I am a long way from Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler, says Happy mcgarrybowen CEO Kartik Iyer.

On my bookshelf…

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Performance artist for sure. Actor, comedian, puppet, anything.

A famous quote I swear by

‘What goes around comes around — karma, baby’.

My wanderlust…

One answer is just not possible. I have to pick at least two. Cuba and Japan.

Indulgence is…

I am not a foodie. Yet, I love all Indian food, especially South Indian items like idli, dosa and vada. Not to mention the globally respected gourmet discovery — curd rice.

 

