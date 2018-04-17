‘I’m currently reading The End of Power by Moises Naim’: Vinit Karnik, Business Head, ESP Properties

Currently, reading The End of Power by Moises Naim.

1. On my bookshelf

Currently, reading The End of Power by Moises Naim. The book reveals the meaning of leadership in business, politics, education, religion and family, and how it has changed over the past century. My next read would be Competing against Time by George Stalk.

2. A TV series I love

The House of Cards.

3. If not in this profession, I would have been an…

Expert vagabond.

4. My wanderlust

I do hope to catch one of the expeditions to Antarctica next year.

5. Indulgence is…

Fish curry and rice.

— As told to Meghna Sharma