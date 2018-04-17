  3. ‘I’m currently reading The End of Power by Moises Naim’: Vinit Karnik, Business Head, ESP Properties

‘I’m currently reading The End of Power by Moises Naim’: Vinit Karnik, Business Head, ESP Properties

I do hope to catch one of the expeditions to Antarctica next year.

By: | Updated: April 17, 2018 1:36 PM
vinit karnik, esp properties, take 5 Currently, reading The End of Power by Moises Naim.

1. On my bookshelf

Currently, reading The End of Power by Moises Naim. The book reveals the meaning of leadership in business, politics, education, religion and family, and how it has changed over the past century. My next read would be Competing against Time by George Stalk.

2. A TV series I love

The House of Cards.

3. If not in this profession, I would have been an…

Expert vagabond.

4. My wanderlust

I do hope to catch one of the expeditions to Antarctica next year.

5. Indulgence is…

Fish curry and rice.

— As told to Meghna Sharma

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top