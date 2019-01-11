Take 5: Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder & CEO, White Rivers Media

Published: January 11, 2019 1:27 AM

'My wanderlust is watching the Northern Lights endlessly from the glass igloos in Reykjavik'

Shrenik Gandhi

1. On my bookshelf…
Currently is India Unbound by Gurcharan Das. For two reasons — one, I have been following Das since his P&G days; and two, his books have the ideal mix of his learnings as a corporate thought leader, and his values and beliefs as a person.

2. TV series I love…
Mad Men, Shark Tank and Suits. All three shows are inspiring, and there is never a dull entrepreneurial moment while binge-watching them.

3. My inspiration is…
The founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma. I strongly believe in his ideologies of perseverance, capitalising opportunities, failing fast and scaling up.

4. My wanderlust is…
Watching the Northern Lights endlessly from the glass igloos in Reykjavik.

5. Indulgence is…
Japanese cuisine. I absolutely love it because it offers abundant gastronomic delights, with a boundless variety of regional and seasonal dishes. Surprisingly, it has a lot of vegetarian dishes!

— As told to Sapna Nair

