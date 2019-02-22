Take 5: Roopak Saluja, Founder & CEO, The 120 media collective

Roopak Saluja, founder & CEO, The 120 Media Collective

On my bookshelf

I read and listen to between five and eight books at any given time. Some on my Audible and Kindle list right now include John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood, Nassim Taleb’s Fooled by Randomness, Ray Dalio’s Principles; Tim Ferriss’ Tribe of Mentors and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens, which I’ve been listening to, bit by bit, for the past two years!

A movie and TV series I love

I’m a huge Tarantino fan, so Pulp Fiction and True Romance, both of which I have watched over 50 times in the ‘90s. And as clichéd as it sounds, Game of Thrones is the ultimate magnum opus the human race has produced in this millennium.

My inspiration is…

Sir Martin Sorrell for the sheer impact he has had (and will continue to have) on the global advertising industry. Love him or hate him, the man is the ultimate force to reckon with.

My wanderlust

I have an obsession with Brazil. And I’m dying to go to the Galápagos with

the family.

Indulgence is…

Sushi and Japanese food in general. If I had to eat one cuisine for the rest of my life, it would be Japanese.

— As told to Sapna Nair