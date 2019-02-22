Take 5: Roopak Saluja, Founder & CEO, The 120 media collective

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 12:04 AM

Sir Martin Sorrell for the sheer impact he has had (and will continue to have) on the global advertising industry. Love him or hate him, the man is the ultimate force to reckon with.

Roopak Saluja, founder & CEO, The 120 Media CollectiveRoopak Saluja, founder & CEO, The 120 Media Collective

On my bookshelf

I read and listen to between five and eight books at any given time. Some on my Audible and Kindle list right now include John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood, Nassim Taleb’s Fooled by Randomness, Ray Dalio’s Principles; Tim Ferriss’ Tribe of Mentors and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens, which I’ve been listening to, bit by bit, for the past two years!

A movie and TV series I love

I’m a huge Tarantino fan, so Pulp Fiction and True Romance, both of which I have watched over 50 times in the ‘90s. And as clichéd as it sounds, Game of Thrones is the ultimate magnum opus the human race has produced in this millennium.

My inspiration is…

Sir Martin Sorrell for the sheer impact he has had (and will continue to have) on the global advertising industry. Love him or hate him, the man is the ultimate force to reckon with.

My wanderlust

I have an obsession with Brazil. And I’m dying to go to the Galápagos with
the family.

Indulgence is…

Sushi and Japanese food in general. If I had to eat one cuisine for the rest of my life, it would be Japanese.

— As told to Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Take 5: Roopak Saluja, Founder & CEO, The 120 media collective
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition