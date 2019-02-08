Take 5| Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch

Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch

1 On my bookshelf

Currently, I am reading Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss

2 My inspiration is

Michelle Obama. For holding an equal and immensely strong position beside the most powerful and influential man in the world

3 If not in this profession, I would have been…

Either a fashion designer or a dog walker

4 A famous quote I swear by

‘Every opportunity is an opportunity to make an impression, so make it count’

5 Indulgence is…

Sindhi curry and fried papad, with aloo tuk

— As told to Sapna Nair