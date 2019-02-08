Take 5| Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch

‘Every opportunity is an opportunity to make an impression, so make it count’
1 On my bookshelf
Currently, I am reading Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss
2 My inspiration is
Michelle Obama. For holding an equal and immensely strong position beside the most powerful and influential man in the world
3 If not in this profession, I would have been…
Either a fashion designer or a dog walker
4 A famous quote I swear by
‘Every opportunity is an opportunity to make an impression, so make it count’
5 Indulgence is…
Sindhi curry and fried papad, with aloo tuk
— As told to Sapna Nair
