Take 5: Meet Neena Dasgupta, CEO & director, Zirca Digital Solutions

If not in this profession, I would have been a…Chef. I love cooking. It’s my biggest stress buster. I try and cook every day. It is as if the ingredients speak to me.
1 On my bookshelf
Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés and The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy
2 A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…
Cinema Paradiso. It is a movie that makes me want to live life over and over. I love all seasons of Suits for I love Jessica Pearson. She reminds me of me!
3 My inspiration is…
Satya Nadella because of the way he led the transformation of Microsoft amidst intense competition. His leadership style of leading with empathy is the need of the hour, and one that I believe every leader must embrace
5 My wanderlust
Italy. Just to come face to face with all of its history
— As told to Sapna Nair
