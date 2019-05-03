Take 5: MA Parthasarathy, CEO, Mindshare – South-Asia

Published: May 3, 2019 2:15:51 AM

MA Parthasarathy, CEO, Mindshare – South Asia

1 On my bookshelf

I just picked up 21 Lessons for the for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. I loved Sapiens, so I look forward to reading this.

2 My inspiration is…

Too many to mention, but I would pick Alan Mulally for the way he turned around Ford Motor Company when the entire American auto industry was in the doldrums.

3 If not in this profession, I would have been…

A stage actor. Not sure I was good enough to make it, but would have loved it nevertheless.

4 A famous quote I swear by

“Incrementalism is the enemy of innovation”

5 My wanderlust

I love going to the mountains and forests. On top of my wish list is Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro.

— As told to Sapna Nair

