MA Parthasarathy, CEO, Mindshare \u2013 South Asia 1 On my bookshelf I just picked up 21 Lessons for the for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. I loved Sapiens, so I look forward to reading this. 2 My inspiration is. Too many to mention, but I would pick Alan Mulally for the way he turned around Ford Motor Company when the entire American auto industry was in the doldrums. 3 If not in this profession, I would have been. A stage actor. Not sure I was good enough to make it, but would have loved it nevertheless. 4 A famous quote I swear by \u201cIncrementalism is the enemy of innovation\u201d 5 My wanderlust I love going to the mountains and forests. On top of my wish list is Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro. \u2014 As told to Sapna Nair