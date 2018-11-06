Take 5: Interview with Azhar Iqbal founder of Inshorts

On my bookshelf I am currently reading Shoe Dog,which is an extremely well-written memoir of Nike’s origins, authored by Phil ‘Buck’ Knight — the founder himself.

Interview of AZHAR IQUBAL, CO-FOUNDER & CEO, INSHORTS

2 A movie I’d like to watch again Chak De! India for the superb acting by Shah Rukh Khan.

3 I am inspired by… Sachin Bansal for his bold ambition and starting the start-up culture in India

4 A famous quote I swear by- “Life is not fair,get used to it”— Bill Gates

5 Indulgence is- For me,mycomfort food is always dal-chawal.