Take 5 Interview : Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt

Published: May 24, 2019 1:07:21 AM

Interview of Umang Bedi by Venkata Susmita Biswas
President, Dailyhunt

1. On my bookshelf…
Currently, I am reading 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. The book examines some of the world’s most urgent issues, including terrorism, fake news and immigration. Another one that I recommend is Jim O’Toole’s The Executive’s Compass which is also is an interesting read as it helps with various issues involved in managerial decision-making.
2.A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV show I love
In movies, it is The Legend of Bagger Vance and The Greatest Game Ever Played. On TV, I really enjoyed Designated Survivor.
3. My inspiration is…
Steve Jobs, because he transformed the world of technology forever. I find his philosophy of making products that were at the intersection of art, technology, intuitiveness and design, truly inspirational.
4. My wanderlust
Everest Base Camp. I have wanted to go there for some time. I think there is something magical about mountains.
5. Indulgence is…
I love Japanese cuisine, and the art of making Sushi particularly intrigues me. My personal favourites are California Maki and Rainbow Roll.

— As told to Venkata Susmita Biswas

