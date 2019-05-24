Take 5 Interview : Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt

Interview of Umang Bedi by\u00a0Venkata Susmita Biswas President, Dailyhunt 1. On my bookshelf. Currently, I am reading 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. The book examines some of the world\u2019s most urgent issues, including terrorism, fake news and immigration. Another one that I recommend is Jim O\u2019Toole\u2019s The Executive\u2019s Compass which is also is an interesting read as it helps with various issues involved in managerial decision-making. 2.A movie I\u2019d like to watch again\/ A TV show I love In movies, it is The Legend of Bagger Vance and The Greatest Game Ever Played. On TV, I really enjoyed Designated Survivor. 3. My inspiration is. Steve Jobs, because he transformed the world of technology forever. I find his philosophy of making products that were at the intersection of art, technology, intuitiveness and design, truly inspirational. 4. My wanderlust Everest Base Camp. I have wanted to go there for some time. I think there is something magical about mountains. 5. Indulgence is. I love Japanese cuisine, and the art of making Sushi particularly intrigues me. My personal favourites are California Maki and Rainbow Roll. \u2014 As told to Venkata Susmita Biswas