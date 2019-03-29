Take 5: Chanda Singh, Managing Partner, Geometry Encompass

Chanda Singh, Managing Partner, Geometry

1 On my bookshelf

Becoming by Michelle Obama

2 My inspiration is…

I am inspired by Steve Jobs, for he is a visionary who carved his own path against all odds and obstructions. Similarly, I chose a different path for myself, and shaped my life on my terms

3 If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Dancer. Or I would be doing theatre

4 A famous quote I swear by…

‘Work hard, party harder’; ‘You are your only limit’

5 Indulgence is…

Japanese cuisine, sushi in particular

— As told to Sonam Saini