Take 5: Chanda Singh, Managing Partner, Geometry Encompass

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 2:15 AM

Chanda Singh, Managing Partner, Geometry

1 On my bookshelf

Becoming by Michelle Obama

2 My inspiration is…

3 If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Dancer. Or I would be doing theatre

4 A famous quote I swear by…

‘Work hard, party harder’; ‘You are your only limit’

5 Indulgence is…

Japanese cuisine, sushi in particular

— As told to Sonam Saini

