Take 5: Ashish Mishra, Managing Director, Interbrand India

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 1:39:54 AM

Ashish Mishra

1 On my bookshelf

The Collected Poems by Sylvia Plath. Have always loved her poems for their intensity. After this, I will pick up the social sensation Rupi Kaur’s book

2 A movie I’d like to watch again
Gangs of Wasseypur for stirring up nostalgia of a childhood in the badlands of north India

3 My inspiration is…

Dr. V Kurien for showing the world how business of good can also be good business

4 If not in this profession, I would have been…
A gardener

5 Indulgence is…
Paranthas and chai from a highway dhaba

As told to Sapna Nair

