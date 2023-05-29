scorecardresearch
TajGVK Hotels Q4FY23 profit jumps 8x to Rs 19.03 crore, revenue up 61.2% on-year

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts posted revenue from operations at Rs 103.62 crore, up 61.2 per cent in comparison to Rs 64.28 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Written by Tanya Krishna
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts on Monday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 19.03 crore.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts on Monday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 19.03 crore, up 861.1 per cent as against Rs 1.98 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 103.62 crore, up 61.2 per cent in comparison to Rs 64.28 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 25.3 crore. The Board also recommended a dividend or Re 1 per equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up of the company at 50 per cent. “The dividend payable on one equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up will amount to Re 1. The dividend payable on hundred equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid will be an amount of Rs 100,” it said in a regulatory filing. 

While the total revenue during the quarter was at Rs 106.26 crore, total expenses were at Rs 85.49 crore.

During the previous quarter, the company had said that the occupancy increased by 5 percentage points whilst the average room rates showed a significant growth of 19 per cent as compared to the pre-covid level. TajGVK Hotels & Resorts is engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts with the brand name of ‘TAJ’.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 15:44 IST

