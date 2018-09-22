TAFE rolls out tractor, farm equipment rental app

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), India’s second-largest tractor manufacturer, on Friday announced the national roll-out of ‘JFarm Services’ and the ‘JFarm Services App’, which will bring the benefits of the technology-enabled sharing economy to boost the income of the country’s farmers.

JFarm Services facilitates the hiring of tractors and modern farm machinery to farmers free of cost. Farmers looking to rent their existing tractors and farm equipment are linked directly to farmers seeking to hire them through the free of cost ‘Farmer-to-Farmer’ (F2F) model of the JFarm Services app, which enables them to contact farmer entrepreneurs, negotiate rental prices and fulfill their respective requirements.

In a press release here, TAFE said despite nearly 65% Indians working in the farm sector, India’s agricultural yields trail global and emerging market averages. More than 20 crore Indian farmers have little or no access to mechanised tools. Any effort to bring about a paradigm shift in productivity and farm income has to be centred on small farmers, who account for 86% of India’s farmland holding.

Farmers who own small parcels of land across India can now hire state-of-the-art farm equipment to increase their productivity and income significantly. The JFarm Services App and on-ground custom hiring centres, which are operated by tractor and equipment owners, will provide farmers with affordable farm mechanisation services in a transparent manner. With JFarm Services’ tremendous early success, TAFE is collaborating with various state governments such as Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam to roll out the JFarm Services platform.

JFarm Services’ initial pilot roll-out covers Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, directly benefitting around 60,000 users resulting in over 100,000 orders, adding up to about 250,000 hours in hired farm machinery usage.

Mallika Srinivasan, chairman & CEO, TAFE, said: “The nationwide launch of JFarm Services platform leverages technology to provide free of cost access to rental of farm mechanisation solutions and offers an opportunity to build a viable rural entrepreneurship model, while augmenting farm productivity and income of small and marginal farmers. With this launch, we aim to touch millions of farmers who have no access to farm mechanisation and modern technology, while accelerating the progress towards the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farm incomes by 2022.”