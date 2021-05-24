TAFE rolls out free tractor rental scheme for small farmers in Tamil Nadu

The free tractor rental scheme would cover around 1.2 lakh acre and will benefit around 50,000 farmers.

Chennai-based Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) has announced a free tractor rental scheme to support small farmers of the state during this critical cropping season, amid the second wave of Covid-19. This free tractor rental scheme is in addition to its earlier contribution of oxygen concentrators, procurement of oxygen cylinders and support to the planned mass immunisation programme. The total outlay towards all of TAFE’s contributions to Covid relief now stood at Rs 15 crore, the company said.

The free tractor rental scheme would cover around 1.2 lakh acre and will benefit around 50,000 farmers. It will be available from May 2021 through July 2021 across Tamil Nadu. TAFE will offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 26,800 implements on a ‘free-of-cost’ rental basis to small farmers owning two acre or less. Farmers can rent or hire tractors or farm implements using TAFE’s digital platform on the Tamil Nadu government’s Uzhavan app or the toll-free helpline number.