TAFE inks pact with Japan’s ISEKI to make compact tractors in India

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), the world’s third largest tractor manufacturer by volumes and ISEKI & Co (the third largest Japanese agricultural machinery manufacturer for tractors, planting and harvesting machinery and engines), have signed an agreement to manufacture compact tractors in India. Under the agreement, ISEKI will offer product technology to TAFE to manufacture these products in India.

The scope of the agreement will, in addition, cover sourcing of components/assemblies through TAFE, building on the volume advantage that TAFE offers. TAFE will offer ISEKI’s premium light utility compact tractors in the 35-54 hp range in India. These multi-utility light weight tractors with advanced features can be used for puddling operations, orchard and plantations, land preparation, tilling, inter-cultivation and spraying applications to name a few.

The tractors will be manufactured in TAFE’s Madurai plant, said a press release on Thursday. Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and CEO, TAFE, said, “This agreement brings together ISEKI’s rich experience in the light utility compact tractor segment globally and TAFE’s strong position in the Indian market, along with its strong manufacturing capability and robust supply chain, to offer Indian customers an international product range that will meet their requirements in new, emerging applications through a unique value proposition.”

Kikuchi, chairman of ISEKI, said, “We will enter into the largest tractor market in the world, India and the Indian subcontinent with greatest partner called TAFE. We’ll promote technical alliances with TAFE by this agreement and collaborate with each other as important partners not only for India but also for our global strategy in long term.”