TaCa Healthcare: News is not all grim on startup employees

Amid mass layoffs by startups, including several unicorns, TaCa Healthcare, a health-tech start-up that’s into providing advanced surgical care at affordable rates to people across the country, has chalked out plans to hire more than 400 professionals in the next six months. It also plans to invest $12-15 million in the next 12-18 months to upgrade healthcare facilities in tier-II & III cities and up-skill surgeons.

Working with a large network of hospitals, specialist doctors and healthcare partners in different cities, TaCa Healthcare implements proven innovations and best practices to ensure better surgical outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery of patients, says the company’s co-founder, Bidhan Chowdhury. The company provides end-to-end surgical care to patients—from consultation to surgery to full recovery. It offers a range of short-stay elective surgeries and procedures, such as gall bladder stone removal surgery, hernia repair/removal surgery, and surgery for piles, fissures, and fistula.

“At TaCa Healthcare, our mission is to revolutionise secondary surgical care in the country by making it affordable and easily accessible to the masses, that too near their homes,” says Chowdhury. “We are already present in over 30 cities across the country and are providing safe and affordable surgical care to thousands of patients. We will be hiring 400-500 people in the next six months as we accelerate the implementation of our plans to strengthen operations and expand to many more cities and states.”

A serial entrepreneur known for his cost-effective healthcare solutions in South East Asia and the Middle East, Chowdhury says, “going by the vast unmet need for high-quality affordable surgical care across the country, and our unique and proven model which enable us to scale up rapidly, we believe this is just the beginning for us.” TaCa Healthcare now has a presence in seven states – Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

Its plans to recruit professionals are in contrast to bigger and better-known startups across sectors that are laying off employees. According to estimates, more than 12,000 startup employees have been handed pink slips in the past few months, and the number is estimated to cross 60,000 this year alone.