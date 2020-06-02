T-Hub partners Oppo to support start-up ecosystem

The selected start-ups will receive incubation support from Oppo along with technical mentorship and access to new markets.

Hyderabad-based T-Hub has partnered smart phone manufacturer Oppo to support the start-up ecosystem. The collaboration is aimed at scaling up opportunities for innovative start-ups in the areas of artificial intelligence, 5G, battery, camera and image processing, gaming and system performance.

The start-ups would be selected based on the innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with Oppo products, which have the potential to accelerate. Incidentally, Oppo recently opened its first-ever research and development centre outside of China, in Hyderabad, which is playing a key role in the development of 5G technologies.

T-Hub will bring its experience and expertise in running various programmes. It will provide the start-ups with the right mentorship and exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystems. “This collaboration is in line with our vision to strengthen the start-up community and the overall development of the country,’’ Tasleem Arif, vice-president and head (R&D), Oppo India, said in a statement.

By the end of 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue is expected to reach $4.2 billion. According to GSMA, India alone is likely to have over 88 million 5G connections. “It is not new that India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem has already started disrupting the 5G space. Their innovative solutions, using emerging technologies such as AR/VR, AI, system performance, will soon direct the 5G show with their unique ideas and approaches,’’ Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said.

T-Hub is collaborating with Oppo India in multiple ways to nurture and support solutions of start-ups and bolster the innovation ecosystem, he added.

Incorporated in 2015 as a Telangana government initiative for start-ups, T-hub has provided over 1,100 national and international start-ups access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors and government agencies.

Over the years, the Telangana government has been able to attract global corporate giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Deloitte and Amazon, among others, to set up their offices in India. Through T-Hub’s effort to build an innovation ecosystem for the country, the state has been driving collaborations with many corporates, international government bodies and start-ups.

Earlier this year, Oppo signed MoU with IIT Hyderabad to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology. Similar MoUs were signed with the Telangana and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) last year.

Beyond devices, Oppo provides its users with ColorOS and internet services like Oppo Cloud and Oppo+. The company operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with six research institutes and four R&D centers worldwide, as well as an international design centre in London. In line with Oppo’s commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year. According to IDC report, Oppo has been ranked fourth with an 88.4% year- on-year growth in Q4 2019.