Syngenta India launches insecticide for paddy & vegetables farmers

Seed and crop protection products major Syngenta India has launched its plant protection solutions — Incipio and Simodis which effectively curb pests like leaf folder, stem borer and sucking insects which severely reduces the yields in paddy, cotton and vegetables crops.

“The applications of these two insecticides could effectively reduce the number of applications by 40% thus improving the quality of the produce as well as increase the yield,” Sushil Kumar, country head and managing director, Syngenta India, told FE.

Kumar said these insecticides developed using Plinazolin technology help farmers dealing with climatic stress and pest resistance which are responsible for major yield losses. The company has claimed that applications of insecticides are expected reduce by around 40% with plant protection solutions.

According to Kumar while Incipo combats new pests such as stem borers and leaf folder attack on paddy crops while Simodi provides protection against sucking pests attack on vegetables such as brinjal, cotton, groundnut, soyabean and arhar.

With the paddy transplanting currently being undertaken in key rice producing states, Kumar said the farmers would be able to use the insecticide in the current season.

Farmers usually spray insecticides at least 20 times in brinjal crops for dealing with pests which can cause 50-70% yield losses.

India being the second biggest producer of brinjal in the world also exports the vegetable to Singapore, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Maldives. With application of Syngenta’s crop protection solutions, the farmers could reduce their cost of cultivation and improve the quality of the produce, he said.

Syngenta group is based from Basel, Switzerland and is a major player in the vegetable seed and crop protection solution business in the country.

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has indicated that global warming and rising temperatures could cause an increase in the population of insects around the world resulting in a loss of grains by 10-25%.