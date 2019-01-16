Syndicate Bank eyes 10% rise in advances under Mudra scheme

Syndicate Bank

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) concern over the NPAs under the Modi government’s flagship scheme to support micro enterprises in India — Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana — public sector lender Syndicate Bank is eyeing at least 10% growth in advances under Mudra scheme.

“Syndicate Bank is primarily lending money to small businesses. The bank’s NPA in the Mudra Yojana is around 10% compared to gross NPA of the bank which is 12.98%,” said the bank’s executive director Ajay Kumar Khurana.

According to Khurana, the bank has already financed around Rs 7,100 crore through 4.45 lakh accounts. Of these, NPA in Mudra advances is around Rs 700 crore, he added. Against the total advances of `2,10, 000 crore, the bank currently has a gross NPA of around Rs 27,100 crore.

The Syndicate Bank management was proactive to reduce the NPA significantly, he said, adding, “As part of it a vertical called Stress Asset Management (SAM) has been created during the first week of 2019. A dedicated workforce containing 1,200 personnel would work for the recovery and constantly followup NPA accounts.”

The team members working under SAM would be trained by the experts to tackle the NPA accounts and force them to repay loans as quickly as possible, said Khurana. They would approach the National Company Law Tribunal and other legal bodies apart from door-to-door visits for fast recoveries.