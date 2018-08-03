The employee cuts and the disappointing forecast signal that Symantec’s shift toward selling more to businesses isn’t yet overcoming waning consumer interest in antivirus programs for personal computers. (Reuters)

Symantec, world’s biggest maker of cyber-security software, to cut 8 percent of staff amid lackluster forecast (Bloomberg) — Symantec Corp., the world’s biggest maker of cyber-security software, said it will cut as much as 8 percent of its workforce after giving a forecast for quarterly profit and revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates. The shares tumbled 9 percent in extended trading. The company expects to record $50 million in restructuring costs for the job reductions, which will occur through the rest of the fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Noviello said on a conference call Thursday.

Symantec had more than 11,800 employees as of December. The employee cuts and the disappointing forecast signal that Symantec’s shift toward selling more to businesses isn’t yet overcoming waning consumer interest in antivirus programs for personal computers. The Mountain View, California-based company made no new announcement about its progress on an internal investigation disclosed in May with few details.

In its earnings statement, Symantec simply said that the probe is “ongoing,” and that financial results from the fourth quarter of 2018 and later are subject to changes because of the inquiry. On the call, Chief Executive Officer Greg Clark said the company couldn’t comment beyond that. Symantec said profit before certain items in the second quarter, which ends in September, will be 31 cents to 35 cents a share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 38 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company is predicting adjusted revenue of $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion, less than the average analyst projection of $1.19 billion. The company’s shares dropped as low as $18.17 after the announcements. The stock, which has fallen 26 percent so far this year, closed at $20.88 in regular New York trading.

In the fiscal first quarter, Symantec had adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share, compared with the average estimate of 33 cents, and revenue of $1.17 billion, beating analysts’ average forecast for $1.15 billion. Management has not shed much light on the nature of the underlying allegations of its investigation.

All that’s publicly known is that the accusations were made by a former employee and concerned Symantec’s comments about historical financial results and reporting on issues including executive compensation, stock plans and unspecified “retaliation.” Symantec said it has hired an outside law firm and alerted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about the matter.