‘Swimming is my favourite workout’: Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods

Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods.

The Job

I am content with whatever I do at my job. The milk and dairy industry is my forte and very close to my heart. I am a person who likes exploring new opportunities. The best part about my work is that it gives me an opportunity to roam around the world and understand global trends in the dairy sector. It helps me to experiment and develop new products which suit the Indian palate. I chose my hobby, my interest, as my work. There is nothing I can hate about what I love to do.

The Weekdays

I start the day with my favourite workout — swimming. It keeps me happy and energetic even during a hectic workday; and despite my busy schedule, I strongly follow this fitness routine daily. Three things that complete my day include a swimming pool with good-quality water, my swimwear and sportswear, and an early dinner.

I am a people’s person. I believe that scolding or getting angry at anyone will not make me superior. Instead, teaching employees with patience will benefit them as well as the business. I am very attached to my people in office. It feels good to have people in the organisation who are passionate about their work. We have employees who have been associated with us for the past 10-15 years. I feel great to see their loyalty and dedication towards the company.

The Weekend

I like cooking in my free time. Experimenting with different cuisines in the kitchen is what I enjoy doing during weekends. My love for Bollywood movies (Silsila being my favourite), Gujarati dramas and music concerts are some of the things that keep me engaged on weekends.

The Toys

I am a hardcore Apple lover. iPhone, MacBook Air and Apple Watch are all essentials for me.

The Logos

I prefer Brooks Brothers and Ralph Lauren.

— As told to Ananya Saha