Swiggy ties-up with Sodexo to offer 20 percent discount; here is what the deal is all about

Swiggy is India’s largest food ordering and delivery platform. (IE)

Swiggy which is India’s largest food ordering and delivery platform on Monday announced its partnership with Sodexo. Interestingly, with this partnership, over three million Sodexo customers across India will now be benefited. The users can now use their Sodexo Meal Cards on the food delivery app to order from a variety of restaurants. Srivats TS, VP, Marketing, Swiggy, while talking about the partnership said,“Swiggy has become an integral part of consumer’s lives today. This is especially true with the growing working population and millennials who are always looking for convenient food ordering options that are both time-saving and hassle-free. This collaboration with Sodexo is in perfect alignment with what Swiggy strives to provide its users – superior value and the best food ordering experience.”

Over the years, there has been a shift in ordering trends, with employees increasingly ordering food online on platforms like Swiggy. The user base which is growing significantly is kept in mind and so this partnership offers the maximum benefit to those who use their Sodexo Meal Cards only to purchase food and non-alcoholic drinks. Additionally, by enabling this convenient and tax-saving payment option of Sodexo Meal Cards, Swiggy is looking to provide consumers a fast and secure way to pay for a wide variety of meals.

Stephane Michelin, CEO Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services India said, “The Sodexo Meal Card works on a 100% tax compliant proprietary network and hence this partnership with Swiggy will give greater access to our consumers, especially the always-on millennials, to order food from the thousands of restaurants in their network using the Sodexo Meal Card.”

Swiggy users can avail a special introductory discount of 20 percent when they use their Sodexo Meal Cards for the first time. The coupon code is valid until January 31, 2018.