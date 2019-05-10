Swiggy orders jump over 100 times as cricket fans get online food during IPL matches

Online food aggregator Swiggy has made the best of ongoing IPL season with it recording a 30% increase in orders during match timings. Also, Zomato\u2019s chief rival Swiggy witnessed 117 times hike in orders from small cities, compared to the non-IPL days. With the penetration of online food services in smaller cities as well, tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Vapi, Pilani, Kanyakumari, Rewa, Nizamabad and Kadapa are now leaving a mark on Swiggy\u2019s business; the demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities is now inching closer to that witnessed from metros. \u201cWhile familiar cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi saw a surge in orders placed online (on Swiggy), this time around, tier 2&3 cities joined in the party, as the number of orders during the IPL saw a steep rise there as well,\u201d Swiggy said in a statement. In fact, smaller cities also made high-value orders compared to their metro counterparts. Shillong, North Goa, Shimla and Ooty are among the cities which placed most of the high-value orders on Swiggy platform. Also Read:\u00a0Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats effect: More street food vendors going online as demand\u00a0grows Indians saved Rs 10 crore by a single Swiggy coupon It is not just their own platform that Swiggy has leveraged this IPL season. With the video streaming service provider Hotstar, Swiggy had launched another campaign. Under this, customers could avail 60% off on their orders by placing a request within 6 minutes of a sixer scored. According to Swiggy\u2019s findings, Indians saved around Rs 10 crore by using this single coupon in the entire IPL season. Small cities including Jaipur, Kota and Bhubaneswar led here as well including big cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Gurgaon. Previously, Swiggy had announced that it will pilot Electric vehicles in 10 cities in its bid to reduce carbon emissions. The Bengaluru bases unicorn had earlier initiated cycle deliveries attributing zero emissions, lower carbon footprint and minimum maintenance requirement as the chief reason for their perusal.