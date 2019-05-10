Swiggy orders jump over 100 times as cricket fans get online food during IPL matches

With the penetration of online food services in smaller cities as well, tier 2 and tier 3 cities, they are now leaving a mark on Swiggy’s business.

Swiggy has witnessed over 100 times increase in orders thanks to IPL. (Twitter/IPL)

Online food aggregator Swiggy has made the best of ongoing IPL season with it recording a 30% increase in orders during match timings. Also, Zomato’s chief rival Swiggy witnessed 117 times hike in orders from small cities, compared to the non-IPL days. With the penetration of online food services in smaller cities as well, tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Vapi, Pilani, Kanyakumari, Rewa, Nizamabad and Kadapa are now leaving a mark on Swiggy’s business; the demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities is now inching closer to that witnessed from metros. “While familiar cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi saw a surge in orders placed online (on Swiggy), this time around, tier 2&3 cities joined in the party, as the number of orders during the IPL saw a steep rise there as well,” Swiggy said in a statement. In fact, smaller cities also made high-value orders compared to their metro counterparts. Shillong, North Goa, Shimla and Ooty are among the cities which placed most of the high-value orders on Swiggy platform.

Indians saved Rs 10 crore by a single Swiggy coupon

It is not just their own platform that Swiggy has leveraged this IPL season. With the video streaming service provider Hotstar, Swiggy had launched another campaign. Under this, customers could avail 60% off on their orders by placing a request within 6 minutes of a sixer scored. According to Swiggy’s findings, Indians saved around Rs 10 crore by using this single coupon in the entire IPL season. Small cities including Jaipur, Kota and Bhubaneswar led here as well including big cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Gurgaon.

Previously, Swiggy had announced that it will pilot Electric vehicles in 10 cities in its bid to reduce carbon emissions. The Bengaluru bases unicorn had earlier initiated cycle deliveries attributing zero emissions, lower carbon footprint and minimum maintenance requirement as the chief reason for their perusal.

