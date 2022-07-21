Swiggy may get Oyo’s Rohit Kapoor to head food delivery business

OYO’s global chief marketing officer, Rohit Kapoor is serving his notice period at the company and will likely join Swiggy as its food delivery business’ chief executive officer, reporting to Sriharsha Majety, co-founder of Swiggy, sources told FE.

Kapoor has been working with the hospitality company for about four years now. He first joined as the CEO – new real estate businesses and moved to the CEO of India and South Asia before becoming the Gurugram-based company’s global CMO.

“Kapoor will join Swiggy in the next couple of weeks and is currently serving his notice period. Swiggy wants to have different business heads who all ultimately report to Sriharsha who is the co-founder of the company. The company did not earlier have a CEO for the food delivery business,” a source cited above told FE.

His departure will likely come at a time when OYO, like several other late-stage startups, has been prepping for its initial public offering (IPO) but has seen its plans getting delayed after investor sentiments have changed and valuations have corrected.

Prior to working with SoftBank-backed OYO, Kapoor was employed at consulting firm Mckinsey&Co for over 10 years. He has also had a short stint with Max India Limited and group companies.



Messages to Kapoor didn’t elicit a reply till the time of press. Emails to Swiggy and Oyo didn’t receive replies.

Swiggy has been expanding its operations from just a food delivery company. It also operates Swiggy Genie, a local delivery solutions provider, Instamart, its quick grocery segment, among others.

Swiggy, a decacorn, or a startup valued at or over $10 billion also counts SoftBank as its backer and is gearing for an IPO, too.