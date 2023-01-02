scorecardresearch
  App
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Indian Railways on green track in 2023! Check Upcoming projects by Indian Railways
From FTX to Terra Luna; what are the top five cryptocurrency which fizzled out in 2022
Nifty to witness buying above 18300, Bank Nifty may trade range-bound; use this strategy for 5 Jan F&O expiry
Asset allocation in 2023: Start your investment journey with this ever-green strategy

Swiggy loss widens to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has reported a widening of its net loss to Rs 3,628.9 crore for FY22. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,616.9 crore in the previous fiscal. According to the financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs […]

Written by PTI
Swiggy loss widens to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,616.9 crore in the previous fiscal. (File)

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has reported a widening of its net loss to Rs 3,628.9 crore for FY22.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,616.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

According to the financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,704.9 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 against Rs 2,546.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read
Also Read

As per the Director’s report filed by the company with the Registrar of Companies, its total revenue grew more than two-fold to Rs 6,119.8 crore during the fiscal under review from Rs 2,675.9 crore a year ago.

“We continued to focus on growth post-business recovery from COVID, particularly on the expansion of our quick commerce offering, we saw our revenues improve 2.3× in FY22,” the filing by the company to the RoC stated. 

More Stories on
industry news
Swiggy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 09:29:31 pm
READ
IN APP