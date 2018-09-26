Swiggy expands delivery-only kitchens ‘Access’ in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad

Swiggy expands ready-only kitchens ‘Access’ in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad (File)

Food ordering platform Swiggy Wednesday announced expansion of its Swiggy Access, with delivery-only kitchens in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. With Access, Swiggy will enable existing restaurants to expand to more locations through delivery-only kitchens quickly and without the hassles of making huge investments in real estate, it said.

Restaurant partners get access to a ready kitchen infrastructure without the hassle of rents or deposits, Swiggy said. “We believe that delivery-only kitchens will be the future of the restaurant industry. Swiggy Access will enable this transition by rapidly expanding to more areas in tier I and tier II cities and working with hundreds of restaurants,” Swiggy New Supply CEO Vishal Bhatia said.

Access is also enabling inter-city expansion for its restaurant partners. Vasudev Adigas, a flagship South Indian restaurant from Bengaluru will be available to consumers in Delhi through this initiative, Swiggy said.

“Our partnership with Swiggy Access has been a phenomenal success in Bangalore. We’re really excited about expanding with them through Access kitchens in other cities…,” Vasudev Adigas COO Biju Thomas said.

Swiggy Access is an initiative by the company to bring quality food closer to consumers while enabling business expansion for its restaurant partners, Swiggy said in a statement. Founded in 2014, Swiggy is a leading food delivery platform with over 40,000 restaurant partners spread across 27 cities.